    Woman strips on Cannes red carpet to protest against rape cases in Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine war: Reports have emerged from Ukraine of "hundreds of cases of rape" in areas previously occupied by Russian troops, including sexual assaults of small children.

    AFP
    May 21, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    The demonstrator, with “stop raping us” painted on her body, shouted and posed for photographers before being led off by security guards.

    A woman stripped off on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to reveal her body painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag with the words "Stop Raping Us" in a solo protest on Friday.

    Wearing underpants stained red, the demonstrator shouted and posed for photographers before being led off by security guards.

    The stunt briefly interrupted the parade of guests in evening wear, including Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, attending the premiere of their film "Three Thousand Years of Longing" by George Miller.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month investigators had received reports of "hundreds of cases of rape" in areas previously occupied by Russian troops, including sexual assaults of small children.

    Zelensky, a former actor, launched a video appeal for aid for his country at the Cannes opening ceremony on Tuesday.

    The war has already been a major theme at the festival, with a special screening on Thursday of "Mariupolis 2", a documentary by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was killed in Ukraine last month -- reportedly by Russian forces.

    Ukraine's beleaguered film-makers will get a special day at the industry marketplace on Saturday, and one of its most promising directors, Sergei Loznitsa, will show "The Natural History of Destruction", about the bombing of German cities in World War II.



    AFP
    Tags: #2022 Cannes Film Festival #Cannes #rape #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: May 21, 2022 09:23 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.