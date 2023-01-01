 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woman dies after being dragged for 4 km by car in Delhi, 5 apprehended; DCW issues summons

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

Five men travelling in the Maruti Baleno have been apprehended, they said.

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman died after her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday, police said.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the woman's body without clothes and broken legs made rounds on social media. PTI could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and murdered, but the police called it an accident. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to police in the matter.

According to police, an information was received at 3.24 am in Kanjhawala police station (Rohini district) that a body was tied to a car going towards Qutubgarh area.

The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, Mangolpuri for post-mortem, they said.   Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.