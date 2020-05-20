App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Woman delivers baby in fire service vehicle as cyclone Amphan pounds Odisha

More than 1.25 lakh people have so far been evacuated from low-lying areas in Odisha.

PTI

A woman gave birth to a girl inside a fire service vehicle in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday amid the raging cyclone Amphan, an

official said.

Both the mother and the newborn are healthy and have been shifted to Mahakalpada government-run community health centre in the district, Deputy Fire Officer PK Dash said. Janaki Sethi (20) was stranded in Jhanhara village amid the cyclonic storm, Dash said.

"We received an SOS from the distressed family around 8 am. As fire brigade personnel proceeded, they faced hurdle with 22 trees uprooted along the stretch leading to the village. Braving strong winds and squally weather, they cleared the road and ferried the woman in the service vehicle," he said.

Close

In pics | Cyclone Amphan: Heavy rainfall hits coasts in Odisha, West Bengal

related news

The woman went into labour midway through the journey, Dash said, adding, the fire service personnel assisted her as she gave birth to the child.

As cyclone Amphan hurtled towards the coast, heavy downpour coupled with high-velocity winds pounded coastal Odisha, uprooting trees and flattening fragile structures, officials said.

More than 1.25 lakh people have so far been evacuated from low-lying coastal areas and the process of evacuation was still underway in some places like Balasore on Wednesday morning, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said.

Track cyclone Amphan live blog here

First Published on May 20, 2020 06:37 pm

tags #Amphan #Amphan cyclone #cyclone #India #Odisha

