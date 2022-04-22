Woman caught Covid twice in 20 days, researchers say shortest known gap

A health worker in Spain has become re-infected with coronavirus within just 20 days, the shortest known gap between infections, according to researchers.
Researchers in Spain say the 31-year-old woman had first tested positive for the infection on December 20, 2021 during screening at her workplace, according to a press note issued by the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.
The health worker was fully-vaccinated and had received a booster dose just 12 days before the infection.
She was asymptomatic and spent 10 days in isolation before returning to work.
On January 10, 2022, the health worker developed a fever and cough. After a PCR test, she was again found positive for COVID-19.
Genome sequencing showed she had been infected with Delta strain in the first instance and Omicron in the second.
Her case details will be presented at the 2022 edition of the Congress, scheduled to take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from April 23 to 26.
The World Health Organization had identified Omicron as a "variant of concern" in November 2021. More infectious than Delta, it became the dominant COVID-19 variant across the world.
Studies have shown that Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta variant and has the potential to evade immunity accorded by vaccination or a previous coronavirus infection.
Now a sub-variant of Omicron, called BA.2, is likely driving an uptick in cases in several countries.
In India, BA. 2.12.1, which is related to subvariant BA.2, may be causing the rise in cases in Delhi and surrounding districts, sources in genomic sequencing consortium INSACOG have told Moneycontrol.