Wives of martyred jawans to be given land by Maha govt: Min

The Maharashtra government would give land to the wives of military personnel hailing from the state martyred in the line of duty, minister of state for revenue Sanjay Rathod said in a press statement today.

He said that it was a tribute to jawans who perform their duties in the toughest of conditions.

"Many of them sacrifice their lives in the line of duty, hence the state has decided to award plots of land to their wives," Rathod said.