With Ladakh becoming Union Territory, Leh might get Smart City tag soon: Report

Leh, the headquarters of the newly-created Ladakh Union Territory, could soon get the Smart City tag, The Times of India has reported.

Sources told the newspaper that a team from the housing and urban affairs ministry, which administers the Smart City Mission, will visit Leh in the next few weeks to assess the situation on the ground and prepare a plan accordingly.

Sources told the newspaper that while the Centre has identified 100 cities under the mission already, the government can expand the list, particularly in a situation where a new territory has been carved out.

Presently, the report states that Jammu and Srinagar are the two smart cities in the region, and they were both included since the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) had two capitals before the bifurcation. The Centre had decided while launching the project that all the capitals of states and UTs will get the Smart City tag.

The report, quoting sources, states that the progress of the projects in both Jammu and Srinagar has not been satisfactory, but the government feels that after the decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the bifurcation of the state, improvement can be expected.

"Since the city (of Leh) is a huge tourism attraction, the future plan will be to promote and protect the local culture while planning the development works," a government official told the newspaper. "We are looking at multiple interventions to uplift the economic condition of people and improve amenities," the official added.