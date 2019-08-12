App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With Ladakh becoming Union Territory, Leh might get Smart City tag soon: Report

Sources said the planning on infrastructure and other development works under the umbrella of the smart city principles will be taken up through the local government or administration in Leh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Leh, the headquarters of the newly-created Ladakh Union Territory, could soon get the Smart City tag, The Times of India has reported.

Sources told the newspaper that a team from the housing and urban affairs ministry, which administers the Smart City Mission, will visit Leh in the next few weeks to assess the situation on the ground and prepare a plan accordingly.

Sources told the newspaper that while the Centre has identified 100 cities under the mission already, the government can expand the list, particularly in a situation where a new territory has been carved out.

Close

Presently, the report states that Jammu and Srinagar are the two smart cities in the region, and they were both included since the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) had two capitals before the bifurcation. The Centre had decided while launching the project that all the capitals of states and UTs will get the Smart City tag.

related news

The report, quoting sources, states that the progress of the projects in both Jammu and Srinagar has not been satisfactory, but the government feels that after the decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the bifurcation of the state, improvement can be expected.

"Since the city (of Leh) is a huge tourism attraction, the future plan will be to promote and protect the local culture while planning the development works," a government official told the newspaper. "We are looking at multiple interventions to uplift the economic condition of people and improve amenities," the official added.

Sources told the newspaper that the planning on infrastructure and other development works under the umbrella of the smart city principles will be taken up through the local government or administration in Leh.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 06:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ladakh

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.