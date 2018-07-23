App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

With its allies, Cong has 'mission 274+' for 2019: Anand Sharma

In a detailed presentation made during yesterday's CWC meet, former finance minister P Chidambaram said the party can easily achieve the target of tripling its seats from current 48 in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today said it aims to remove the Narendra Modi-led government from power and its mission was '274-plus' with the support of like-minded parties in the 2019 general elections. Opposition party's senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said members of the Working Committee and other leaders at the extended CWC session yesterday did not talk of "Mission 150" but of "Mission 274-plus", a number above the simple majority mark of 272 in the lower house.

"The Congress mission is to remove the BJP government led by Narendra Modi from office. And our mission is not 150, our mission is 274-plus, along with like-minded parties," he told reporters here.

The former Union minister said a "wrong perception" has been created in the media and many channels are saying that the party has evolved a "Congress Mission 150" strategy.

Sources said Chidambaram had also talked of how the party can be strengthened with the help of allies in various states and even touch the 300-mark if it forms formidable alliances.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 10:16 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

