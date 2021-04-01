With 88,000 fresh COVID-19 infections in March, Mumbai saw 475% rise in cases in a month

The entire state of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) has witnessed a resurgence in coronavirus crisis since February 2021 (Representative image)

Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai added 88,710 new coronavirus cases in March 2021, which is nearly 475 percent more than February’s infection count, data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed. The city had reported 18,359 COVID-19 cases in February and 16,328 in January this year.

This means that there were 70,351 more cases in Mumbai in March as compared to the previous month and 72,382 more cases as compared to the tally in January. As per the data, the virus claimed 216 lives in the financial capital of the country in March, a rise of around 181 per cent as compared to the death toll of 119 in February.

A total of 237 deaths were reported in the first month of this year. On March 31, the COVID-19 caseload of the metropolis touched 4,14,714, while the death toll reached 11,686.

The BMC data showed that there were 51,411 active cases of COVID-19 as on March 31, while this number was 9,715 by the end of February. With the spike in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai’s recovery rate went down to 85 per cent by March end, from 93 per cent recorded by the end of the previous month.

The city’s COVID-19 growth rate also worsened to 1.37 per cent by March end from just 0.28 per cent recorded by the end of February. Its case doubling rate also went down to 49 days from 245 days in this period, the data revealed. The daily COVID-19 case count in Mumbai witnessed a significant jump from mid-February, although there was no substantial rise in the number of deaths at that time.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, the number of fatalities started growing from last week. Meanwhile, over 11.52 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to people, including health workers and frontline workers, in the city so far.