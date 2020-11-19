Winter Session of Parliament unlikely this year: Reports

The Winter Session of Parliament is unlikely to take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports suggested. The Centre is yet to take a call on the last session of the year which usually begins by November end, the reports said.

At least a two-week notice is customarily given for a Parliament session to begin. But, since Delhi is witnessing a surge in the number of Coronavirus infections, the Centre may not call Winter Session any time soon and instead, club it with the Budget Session scheduled at the end of January, a report on India Today website said.

The delayed Monsoon Session, held in September, was adjourned eight days before the scheduled end after a number of members of parliament contracted COVID-19. The Session was held amid unprecedented COVID-19 protocols and regular testing of the members. Still, at least 17 members of the Lok Sabha and eight members of the Rajya Sabha contracted the virus and the government was prompted to cut short the Session.

Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for the virus after the session was adjourned sine die. In March 2020, the Budget Session was cut short as Coronavirus cases rose and the lockdown was imposed nationwide.

The rule says there should not be a gap of more than six months between two parliament sessions. Since the monsoon session was held in September, the government can call another session any time before February.

The Winter Session was scrapped earlier on three occasions– 1975, 1979 and 1984. The Parliament Session dates and duration are usually announced by the cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs, which takes the decision in a meeting and then sends recommendations to the president. However, this time the committee has not met yet and no meeting is planned in days to come, according to the reports.