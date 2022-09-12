English
    Winning moments from Carlos Alcaraz's stunning victory in US Open | Photos

    Carlos Alcaraz created history on September 11 by becoming the youngest man to rise to the world number spot in tennis after his first US Open victory.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
    Carlos Alcaraz, 19, celebrates a point against Casper Ruud at the US Open final in New York on September 11.

    Carlos Alcaraz, 19, celebrates a point against Casper Ruud at the US Open final in New York on September 11.

    Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the winner’s trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open.

    Carlos Alcaraz Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his trophy after winning the 2022 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

    A general view as Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway. A general view as Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway.

    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates defeating Casper Ruud. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates defeating Casper Ruud.

    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand volley against Casper Ruud of Norway. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand volley against Casper Ruud of Norway.

    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with his support team after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with his support team after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway.
