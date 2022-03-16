English
    Will work together for growth of Punjab: PM Modi to Bhagwant Mann

    Bhagwant Mann sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

    PTI
    March 16, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

    Congratulating Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab chief minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that the Centre will work with his government for the state’s growth.

    "Congratulations to Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people,” Modi tweeted.

    Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

    Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
