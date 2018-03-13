App
Mar 13, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will take steps to fill up government vacancies: Fadnavis

Central government has promised to create two crore jobs every year, but recruitment has been cut down by 30 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today assured the Legislative Assembly that steps would be taken to fill up vacancies in the government.

He was responding to Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who claimed the government has almost stopped the recruitment through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) which led to protests by unemployed youths in some parts of the state. Moving an adjournment notice over the issue, the Congress leader said 1.5 lakh government posts are vacant, but the MPSC recently put out advertisements for only 69 posts.

The (Central) government has promised to create two crore jobs every year, but recruitment has been cut down by 30 percent, Vikhe Patil claimed.

Fadnavis denied that the state government has stopped the recruitment through the MPSC. "We are in the process of reviewing (government) vacancies and will take steps to fill them up soon," he said.

tags #Current Affairs

