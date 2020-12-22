Will review suspension of UK flights in 5-6 days, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri

India will review the decision to suspend flight operations from the United Kingdom in the next five to six days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on December 22.



#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Aviation Minister @HardeepSPuri says we have the situation fully monitored.. will monitor the passengers coming in.

Will review suspension on UK flights in 5-6 days, he adds.#Covid19UK pic.twitter.com/oSeYiAqCPR December 22, 2020

More than 40 countries, including India, have banned flights from the UK because of concerns about the spread of a new variant of coronavirus there. However, Puri has said India’s decision to suspend flight services from the UK is temporary, according to a CNBC-TV-18 report.

Notably, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the Chief Guest for this year's Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26. His visit to the country might get affected if the suspension of flights from the UK is not lifted by the Government of India by then.

The civil aviation minister said the samples of passengers from the UK who had tested positive for COVID-19 will be studied to check if it is the new coronavirus strain. Meanwhile, all the other passengers have been asked to home quarantine for seven days.

Puri assured that adequate measures are being taken by way of abundant precaution to ensure the new strain does not spread in India. He added: “We have the situation fully monitored. We will monitor the passengers coming in.”

Speaking about flight operations, he said the ministry is confident of returning to pre-COVID levels by December 31. “We will be at 300,000-350,000 daily air traffic by March 2021. Planning to soon increase domestic capacity beyond 80 percent,” Puri added.