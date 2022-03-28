English
    'Will quit politics if opposition proves allegations': Ajay Mishra 'Teni'

    Opposition members tried to rake up the issue of the alleged involvement of Ajay Mishra's son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last October in which eight men, including four farmers, were killed during a protest against farm laws.

    PTI
    March 28, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

    After being on target of the opposition for months, Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’ took centre stage in the Lok Sabha as he piloted a bill to expand the scope of a 102-year-old law to allow police to take physical and biological samples of convicted persons.

    Opposition members tried to rake up the issue of the alleged involvement of Mishra’s son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last October in which eight men, including four farmers, were killed during a protest against farm laws.

    Mishra’s son Ashish was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and was released on bail later.

    As Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made certain remarks against Mishra, the minister dared the opposition leader to prove the allegations made by him.

    "I would like to tell Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that I filed my nomination for Lok Sabha in 2019. If there is even one case against me, if I have been to jail even for a minute, I will quit from politics," Mishra said.

    Mishra had been maintaining a low profile since the mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, as it had become a major issue in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

    The opposition leaders had been demanding Mishra’s removal from the Council of Ministers.

    After BJP’s massive victory in the assembly elections, Mishra has tabled statements related to the Home Ministry in the Lok Sabha and helmed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill on Monday.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 07:30 pm
