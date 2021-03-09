Will gatecrash wedding if COVID-19 norms not followed, BMC warns

Source: Twitter/@mybmc

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 9 has warned Mumbaikars that it will "gatecrash" weddings where COVID-19 norms are being flouted. The civic body has said it would take such a step for the safety of Mumbai.



As much as we love The Big Fat Indian Weddings, we hope that you're following all COVID norms. After all, 'safety' is the best gift you could give to the newlyweds.

And if not, then we'd hate to gatecrash the celebrations - for the safety of Mumbai!#CelebrateResponsibly pic.twitter.com/OF8mhLVLIE March 9, 2021

"As much as we love The Big Fat Indian Weddings, we hope that you are following all COVID norms. After all, 'safety' is the best gift you could give to the newlyweds. And if not, then we'd hate to gatecrash the celebrations - for the safety of Mumbai!," the BMC tweeted.

This came after the number of COVID-19 cases in the nation's financial capital increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on March 8, taking its tally to 3,34,572.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner has, for now, ruled out additional restrictions.

On the other hand, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on March 9 has said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

"If the spike in COVID-19 cases continues, there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot rule out the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown," the minister said.

"We may have to shut places like beaches and the Gateway of India where people gather in the evenings," he said, while appealing to people to take all precautions.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Commissioner has imposed a complete lockdown till March 31 in COVID-19 hotspot areas in the Thane city. So far 16 areas have been marked as a hotspot in the city.

The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

The Maharashtra state is one of the top contributors to the active coronavirus cases of the country. The coronavirus caseload in the state has risen to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities on March 8. The state now has 97,637 active cases.

