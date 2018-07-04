Will ensure state's interests are not affected on UGC issue: Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government today said it will ensure that the state's interests were not affected in the wake of the Centre deciding to replace the University Grants Commission with the Higher Education Commission of India.

The government's response came after the DMK raised the issue in the state Assembly, with the Leader of Opposition M K Stalin referring to 'fears' over fund allocation patterns to states vis-a-vis higher education.

He wanted to know whether the state government was consulted on the matter and what it proposed to tell the Centre on the new body.

Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan said the state government would submit its views to the Centre on the matter by July 7.

"We will ensure our interests are not affected, and accordingly give our views," he said, responding to Stalin.

The opinions of various Vice-Chancellors in the state have been sought on this matter before finalising the government's response, Anbalagan added.

The HRD ministry had last week proposed to replace the apex higher education regulator UGC with the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) by repealing the UGC Act, 1951.

According to the draft Act, HECI would focus solely on academic matters.

Monetary grants would be the purview of the ministry.

Less government and more governance, separation of grant functions, end of inspection raj, focus on academic quality and order closure of sub-standard and bogus institutions are some of the highlights of the new act, according to the draft.

The Act will be called the Higher Education Commission of India Act, 2018 (Repeal of University Grants Commission Act).

The HRD ministry has asked all educationists, stakeholders and the general public to give comments and suggestions before 5 pm on July 7 on the draft, put up on its website.