Will defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Mamata Banerjee

While addressing a rally for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal election (KMC) at Phoolbagan area in the city, Banerjee said her sole aim after returning to power for the third consecutive term in the state is to bring industry and generate jobs.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that the Trinamool Congress will defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls due in 2024, and claimed that the saffron party would face similar drubbing that it had tasted in the last assembly polls in the state.



"During the assembly polls, we have seen the campaign that the BJP had unleashed in the state. Everybody was afraid of it. But the people of the state defeated them. What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. We will defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It will meet the same fate as it had faced in the last assembly polls,” he said.

Banerjee, while speaking on her government’s vision in her third tenure, said her main aim is to "bring industry and generate jobs" in the state.

The TMC leader asked the TMC’s candidates in the KMC polls to work for the people and ensure that their grievances related to civic issues are addressed at the earliest.
PTI
Tags: #2024 lok sabha polls #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #TMC
first published: Dec 15, 2021 06:47 pm

