'Will cut power, water supply to military authorities, if needed': Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao addresses the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday. (Image credit: ANI)

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday accused military authorities of causing inconvenience to residents living near cantonment areas by closing down roads “without reason”. He warned the military that the state government would cut power and water supply in cantonment areas.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on the implementation of the Strategic Nala Development Programme in the city of Hyderabad, the TRS working president said residents are also upset over military authorities creating a check-dam on a ‘nullah’.

“If we have to take tough action, we can. If they don’t understand, we have to do something. If necessary, we will cut the electricity supply there. If necessary, we will cut the water supply as well. We will see what they will do then,” he said.

"There should be peaceful co-existence, the state government cannot keep quiet over closure of roads and building of check-dam."