Will collectively strive to bring BJP back to power in Karnataka, says Basavaraj Bommai

During the two-days BJP state executive meeting that began here on Tuesday, party’s National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several leaders are said to have thrown their weight behind Basavaraj Bommai, and warned action against those in the party, indulging in such speculations.

PTI
December 29, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST

Seemingly relieved with the backing from executive body of the Karnataka BJP and national leadership, amid speculations about leadership change, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he along with other leaders will collectively strive to bring the party back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

"I thank the BJP leadership, state unit president, office bearers, and the state executive members for showing confidence in our government and motivating us to move forward," Bommai said.



“I thank the BJP leadership, state unit president, office bearers, and the state executive members for showing confidence in our government and motivating us to move forward,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, he along with other leaders will strive collectively to fulfill the expectations of the leadership regarding further strengthening and organizing the party, effective coordination between the party and the government, facing the political challenges and upcoming election together.

“From the beginning itself the high command has been very clear, the clarity that is there at their level has been expressed here by Arun Singh. It is kind of a reconfirmation,” he said in response to a question on backing from the high command, despite some opposition from some quarters.

There have been rumours for some time now about a leadership change in the state and Bommai’s possible exit from the top job ahead of the assembly polls in 2023.

There have also been speculations regarding Bommai’s health, concerning his knee ailment, forcing him to clarify on Tuesday that he has the strength to work tirelessly for 365 days without any rest.

“I have decided to work a minimum of 15 hours a day….” he had said.

Bommai took oath as the Chief Minister on July 28, succeeding his mentor and state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa.

PTI
Tags: #2023 assembly polls #Basavaraj Bommai #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Karanataka #Politics
first published: Dec 29, 2021 02:02 pm

