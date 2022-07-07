Why this Bihar college professor returned full salary earned in nearly 3 years

A professor, whose classes saw negligible attendance throughout his posting at a Bihar college, has returned his salary to the authorities in full, saying he acted on his conscience.

Lallan Kumar, who teaches Hindi at Nitisheswar College in Muzaffarpur district, said it did not feel right to keep the amount, nearly 24 lakh earned in roughly three years, because he did not even teach students, Dainik Bhaskar newspaper reported.

Earlier this week, he handed over a check to the registrar of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University -- to which his college is affiliated.

Kumar told the newspaper that since he joined the college in 2019, he had not seen a proper atmosphere of learning. Over 1,000 students enrolled for his Hindi class but none of them attended it.

In 2020, classes moved online because of the coronavirus crisis, and still, only a handful of students logged in for Kumar's lessons.

The professor said if teachers like him continue to take salary for classes which students do not attend, they will soon meet their academic end.

Kumar, who has earned PhD and MPhil degrees from Delhi University, said he wishes to be transferred to a college where he gets academic opportunities.

The authorities of the university to which Kumar's college is affiliated, have taken note of his complaints.

“What Lalan Kumar did is quite unusual and merits our immediate attention," RK Thakur, registrar of BR Ambedkar Bihar University, told the Indian Express. We are discussing the matter with the vice-chancellor and would soon ask Nitisheshwar College principal to explain absenteeism."

On the other hand, the principal of the college claimed Kumar was trying to put pressure on the authorities to transfer him to the postgraduate department.