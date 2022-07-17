Why the G20 will remain a divided house in the times to come

The war in Ukraine and attempts by the US and its western allies to isolate Russia have once again split the G20, raising questions about its future.

The grouping has over the years become the main forum to discuss and resolve global financial challenges.

Rising inflation and global food prices were on top of the agenda at the two-day meeting of the G20 finance ministers in Bali that ended on Saturday. But the Ukraine war not only overshadowed discussions, it also prevented the issuance of a joint communique.

There is serious concern now whether a divided G20 will allow the current chair Indonesia to host the summit in November and the extent to which the Ukraine issue will affect the G20 in the coming days.

In recent months, differences between members of the grouping -- the US-led western countries and the others -- on blaming and punishing Russia for its “invasion of Ukraine” have often surfaced.

While the current spike in energy prices and the rise in food prices have been blamed on Russia, Moscow has accused the crippling sanctions imposed on it by the US and the western countries for the present crisis in the world.

In April, a similar meeting of the finance ministers in Washington and a subsequent meeting of the foreign ministers in Bali earlier in July had led to walkouts by leaders of the opposing sides indicating fissures within the G20 on the Ukraine issue.

The outcome of this weekend’s meeting in Bali was, therefore, predictable but it raised questions about the fate of the G20 that brings leaders and heads of government of the world’s leading economies to meet and find solutions for global financial challenges.

Then US president George W Bush had created the G20 in 2008, expanding on an existing yearly summit of finance ministers and central bankers, to address the global financial crisis. In the next two years more than $1 trillion was pledged by world leaders to stabilise the global economy, calm markets and strengthen the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

But experts raise concerns if the G20, once considered the most capable, inclusive and dynamic forum for joint action, is today willing to meet the challenges arising out of the war, food crisis, inflation, and rising energy price, jointly.

As the current chair of the G20, Indonesia has been under mounting pressure from the US and European countries not to invite Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. But Indonesia has found support from a number of other countries in the G20 like China, India and the Gulf nations who have been against any attempt to drop Russia and jeopardise the future of the important platform.

India became part of the G20 troika with Indonesia and Italy in December last year. At the end of the year, Indonesia will hand over the presidency of the G20 to India, which is scheduled to host the summit in 2023. It is not in India’s interest to inherit a sharply divided G20 either on Ukraine or any other issue. It wants all the 20 members to work together to deal with the major global challenges rather than G20 being turned into a dysfunctional and disparate group.

Indonesia is aware of the huge challenge it faces in ensuring the unity of the G20 by ensuring Russia and all other members, especially from the western countries, attend the November summit. Its senior leadership has been engaged with all the member countries and president Joko Widodo recently visited Russia and Ukraine to lower the rising temperature and to look for an early end to the war.

Indonesia and many other members of the G20 believe that if Russia is excluded from the grouping it would force Moscow to move closer to China—a prospect not very encouraging for most members. In recent years, China’s aggressive rise has posed serious challenges for countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

But at the same time, Jakarta is not keen that the region is dominated by the US, and Indonesia and other countries are forced to join the American alliance. Instead, it wants to have good relations with both the US and China, while ensuring that Russia, a key supplier of weapons to the country, remains relevant in the region.

Widodo had managed to get Russian president Vladimir Putin to agree to come for the November G20 summit. To balance the situation, Widodo had also met Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and offered him to address the G20 members, even though Ukraine is not a member of the grouping.

US president Joe Biden and other western leaders could also end up in Bali at the year-end summit to ensure that they don’t take the blame for breaking up the G20.

But despite a full participation at the summit in November, the G20 will remain a divided house in the future.