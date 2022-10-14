Why Joe Biden paid 4 times more than the discounted bill at a restaurant

Joe Biden paid for the order of the next customer in advance.

US President Joe Biden walks into a Tacos 1986 outlet to order a meal, in a video. The cashier smiles as he takes the order and then offers a 50 per cent discount.

“I got a take-out order for Bass? What do I owe you?” Biden asks the young staff member. He had entered the restaurant with California Representative Karen Bass and LA County supervisor Hilda Solis.

“You get a discount… for public service,” the man tells Biden amid applause from his team at the Westwood Village outlet in Los Angeles, California.

The final amount came to $16.45 after the 50 per cent discount.

The President then pays $45 to the cashier and said: “The next person that comes in here give it to them free.”



If you got the next quesadilla, let me know. pic.twitter.com/gLJGs98jME

— President Biden (@POTUS) October 14, 2022

Watch the video here:

The cashier obliges and separates the cash for the order and keeps aside the money for the tip, in the viral 49-second clip.

Biden then tells his staff that he got a chicken quesadilla as he exited the store. Apart from the chicken quesadillas for himself, he bought more quesadillas and six tacos for the group.

He shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “If you got the next quesadilla, let me know.”

The 79-year-old kept smiling through the whole interaction. No one has yet turned up to claim that they received the next order, paid in advance by the President himself.