Why is Jharkhand on edge? All you need to know about the statewide bandh today

Security was beefed up across Jharkhand on Thursday following the opposition’s call for a statewide bandh. They are protesting against proposed amendments to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Here is why Jharkhand is on edge:

What are the protesters demanding?

The protests are being spearheaded by opposition parties, including the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and the Left parties.

Protesters are unhappy with the amendments introduced to the Land Acquisition Act through a Bill passed in the Jharkhand Assembly in August last year.

The amendments provide for a waive-off for social impact assessment report for projects of public interest. The opposition claims this would allow the corporates to acquire land easily and — the opposition alleges — through unfair means.

Former Chief Minister and JMM leader, Hemant Soren, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the House when the Bill was passed last year, had said that the Bill will “suck the blood of Jharkhand’s people, while the companies will benefit”.

What does the state government say?

The Jharkhand government has sent the Bill to President Ram Nath Kovind for his consent.

To the opposition’s allegations that the amendments would profit industrialists, the BJP-led government has stated that land would be acquired through proper procedure and consent of the owner.

It has also promised to provide four times the compensation to those affected by land acquisition within six months.

What measures have the administration taken?

According to reports, the administration has installed CCTV cameras and deployed over 5,000 state police constables, along with two companies of Rapid Action Force (RPF), six companies of Reserved Armed Police and over 3,100 home guard officers across the state to prevent any violence.

The police carried out a flag march in Khunti, and detained protesters trying to block highways and organise sit-ins across the state. More than 500 protesters have been detained, the police said.