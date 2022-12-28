 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who was Pavel Antov, Russian sausage tycoon and Putin critic found dead in Odisha?

Edited by : Stella Dey
Dec 28, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

Pavel Antov had criticized Vladimir Putin over the war with Ukraine calling it Russian “terror” but retracted the statement soon after.

Pavel Antov was the founder of a meat processing plant that was the main source of his massive wealth. Image: ANI

Russian multi-millionaire and President Vladimir Putin’s critic Pavel Antov was found dead in a hotel in Odisha on Sunday just days after his birthday.

The sausage tycoon, 65, was staying at the Sai International Hotel in Rayagada in eastern Odisha when he fell to his death from his third floor hotel window just days after one of his traveling companions, Vladimir Budanov, also died at the hotel on Friday.

What did he do?

Antov was the founder of a meat processing plant that was the main source of his massive wealth. Within a few years, his company Vladimir Standard had become one of the most successful as well as significant industries back in Russia. Russian Forbes puts his annual income at almost $156 million.

Antov was a politician as well and was a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Oblast. He was also a member of the United Russia party.

Antov was also a philanthropist, public figure, traveller as well as a member of international organisations.