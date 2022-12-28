Who was Pavel Antov, Russian sausage tycoon and Putin critic found dead in Odisha?

Pavel Antov was the founder of a meat processing plant that was the main source of his massive wealth. Image: ANI

Russian multi-millionaire and President Vladimir Putin’s critic Pavel Antov was found dead in a hotel in Odisha on Sunday just days after his birthday.

The sausage tycoon, 65, was staying at the Sai International Hotel in Rayagada in eastern Odisha when he fell to his death from his third floor hotel window just days after one of his traveling companions, Vladimir Budanov, also died at the hotel on Friday.

What did he do?

Antov was the founder of a meat processing plant that was the main source of his massive wealth. Within a few years, his company Vladimir Standard had become one of the most successful as well as significant industries back in Russia. Russian Forbes puts his annual income at almost $156 million.

Antov was a politician as well and was a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Oblast. He was also a member of the United Russia party.

Antov was also a philanthropist, public figure, traveller as well as a member of international organisations.

Putin critic

Antov had criticized Putin over the war with Ukraine. In a post in June, he criticised the war and the air strikes on Kyiv, calling it Russian “terror”. He slammed the Kremlin’s missile attacks on Kyiv as terrorism on WhatsApp, where he posted a story about a girl who had been pulled out of the rubble at her demolished home in Ukraine.

“It’s extremely difficult to call all this anything but terror,” he had written.

Antov quickly apologized for the message, saying it had been posted by someone else and that he was “a supporter of the president and my country’s patriot” and “shared the goals” of the invasion.

In what the media termed a “grovelling apology”, he said he had “always supported the president” and also “sincerely” supports Putin’s military operation.

A number of Russian businessmen, mostly Putin’s critics, have turned up dead over the past few months. Antov was however reportedly depressed after his friend’s death just days ago and police don’t suspect any foul play as of yet.