Who is Radha Iyengar Plumb, Joe Biden's Indian-American nominee for top Pentagon post

Radha Iyengar Plumb presently serves as the chief of staff the US deputy secretary of defense. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

The White House on June 15 announced five nominees to top leadership posts in President Joe Biden’s administration. Among them is Indian-American official Radha Iyengar Plumb, who has been nominated to a key Pentagon position -- deputy undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

Radha Iyengar Plumb presently serves as the chief of staff to Kathleen H Hicks, who is the US deputy secretary of defense.

She has extensive experience working in industry, academia and government and is skilled in policy research and trust and safety matters.

Before joining the Department of Defense, Plumb worked with Google as its director of research and insights for trust and safety.

She has also served as Facebook’s global head of policy analysis. Her areas of focus were high risk/high harm safety and critical international security issues.

At Facebook, Plumb led teams researching content, social and economic policy issues. Her position entailed working on Facebook's product policies and also researching economic value and social impact.

Plumb held several national security related positions at the Department of Defense, Department of Energy and the White House National Security Council.

She has experience working in the field of economics too, having studied the subject at Princeton University. She was a professor at the London School of Economics from August 2008 to 2011.

In October 2011, she joined American nonprofit global policy think tank RAND Corporation as senior economist. There, she focused on improving the evaluation of readiness and security efforts across the Department of Defense.

August 2006 to August 2008.

Plumb was also a Health Policy Scholar at the Harvard University from