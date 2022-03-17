Who is Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian jailed by Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, spent nearly six years imprisoned in Iran.

A British-Iranian woman, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, was reunited with her family on Wednesday after a six-year ordeal in Iran, where she was imprisoned.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, had been arrested at the Tehran airport in 2016 on her way back to Britain after visiting her parents with her daughter, who was about two-years-old at that time.

But what was the basis of her arrest?

Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been accused of conspiring to overthrow the Iranian government. But her family and many others believed she and another British-Iranian person, engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, were being jailed as political prisoners till Britain cleared a debt to Iran, which was linked to a cancelled order of tanks.

The British government confirmed after Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori’s release that the “$515-million issue” had been resolved after detailed negotiations.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been sent to the Evin prison in Tehran. She was handed a five-year sentence for allegedly being part of a 2009 secessionist movement.

She was granted parole in March 2020 in view of the coronavirus crisis and was put under house arrest at her parents' house.

But in September, a new charge of spreading propaganda against Iran was levelled against her. She was handed another year in jail April 26, 2021.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe filed appeals against her detention and even went on hunger strike. Her husband also fought relentlessly to secure her release.

She was eventually given her passport back on Tuesday and put on a plane back to the United Kingdom.

But why has Zaghari-Ratcliffe been released now?

"The basic answer is London-Tehran relations are better than they have been," writes BBC journalist James Landale. "The International Revolutionary Guard and Iran's judiciary no longer feel they need Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe for leverage in relations with the UK."