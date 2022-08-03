Who is Nancy Pelosi and what’s the controversy around her Taiwan visit?

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been in the news for her delegation’s visit to Taiwan which sparked a diplomatic row with China. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the most high-profile US leader to have visited Taiwan in 25 years.

China hit back at Pelosi's landmark touchdown in Taiwan late Tuesday with an unprecedented range of actions against the self-ruled island it considers its own – including military drills and economic sanctions.

Here is what you need to know about Nancy Pelosi, the 82-year-old Democrat whose visit to Taiwan has left China seething.

Early life and career

Nancy Pelosi was born in Baltimore to the politically powerful D'Alesandro family in 1940. Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., has served as a Democratic congressman from Maryland and the mayor of Baltimore. Her mother was also active in politics.

Pelosi graduated from Trinity College in Washington DC with a degree in political science.

She married Paul Pelosi in September of 1963, whom she met while in college. They moved to San Francisco in 1969, where Nancy Pelosi began to work her way up the Democrat ladder - first as a National Committee member, then as party chair for Northern California, then as party chair for the whole state.

Political career

Pelosi has represented San Francisco in the Congress for 35 years. She first became a congresswoman in 1987.

Nancy Pelosi is the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives. She made history in 2007 when she was elected the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House – a position she held till 2011.

In January 2019, Pelosi was again elected Speaker after the Democrats regained control of the House following the 2018 midterm elections. She made history when she regained her position second-in-line to the presidency – the first person to do so in more than six decades.

She was re-elected as Speaker for a fourth term in January 2021.

Political views

Pelosi was instrumental in the passage of many of the Obama administration's landmark bills, including the Affordable Care Act. “Pelosi was the architect of the landmark Affordable Care Act, which has… provided affordable health coverage for tens of millions more Americans,” her website says.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, she led the House in designing and enacting the American Rescue Plan and also lent her support to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Pelosi was a staunch opponent of the Iraq War during the Bush administration.

Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

As one of the most powerful people in American politics today, Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan ruffled a few feathers.

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace to the region," she said during a meeting with Tsai Chi-chang, the deputy speaker of Taiwan's parliament.

Within minutes of her arrival, the People's Liberation Army announced provocative drills and missile launches encircling Taiwan. That was swiftly followed by economic sanctions on Taiwanese agricultural goods and imports of Chinese sand.

(With inputs from AFP)