Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the woman Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will marry today

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to marry Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor from Haryana, in an intimate ceremony at his home in Chandigarh on July 7.

Kaur hails from Pehowa town in Kurukshetra district. She studied for an MBBS degree in Ambala and worked at a hospital there.

Her family moved to Mohali in Punjab six months ago, according to an India Today report. Mann has also lived in the city.

Kaur has two older sisters who live in the United States and Australia.

According to the report, Gurpreet Kaur and Bhagwant Mann met during the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had contested from Sangrur then.

Mann and his ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur had got divorced in 2015. They have two children.

Little was known about the chief minister's relationship with Gurpreet Kaur. The announcement about the wedding was made just a day before.

“My phone is ringing incessantly (after the announcement)," Kaur's uncle Gurvinder Singh was quoted as saying by the Tribune. "I have received numerous congratulatory calls since the news of Gurpreet’s marriage to Punjab chief minister was shared on social media."

Mann became Punjab's chief minister in March after the Aam Aadmi Party won the state election -- securing 92 out of 117 seats to unseat Congress.

He won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of more than 58,000 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will reportedly attend Mann's wedding in Chandigarh. Party leader Raghav Chadha was pictured arriving at the wedding venue today.