English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the woman Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will marry today

    The wedding will take place in Chandigarh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend it.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to marry Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor from Haryana, in an intimate ceremony at his home in Chandigarh on July 7.

    Kaur hails from Pehowa town in Kurukshetra district. She studied for an MBBS degree in Ambala and worked at a hospital there.

    Her family moved to Mohali in Punjab six months ago, according to an India Today report.  Mann has also lived in the city.

    Kaur has two older sisters who live in the United States and Australia.

    According to the report, Gurpreet Kaur and Bhagwant Mann met during the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had contested from Sangrur then.

    Close

    Related stories

    Mann and his ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur had got divorced in 2015. They have two children.

    Little was known about the chief minister's relationship with Gurpreet Kaur. The announcement about the wedding was made just a day before.

    “My phone is ringing incessantly (after the announcement)," Kaur's uncle Gurvinder Singh was quoted as saying by the Tribune. "I have received numerous congratulatory calls since the news of Gurpreet’s marriage to Punjab chief minister was shared on social media."

    Mann became Punjab's chief minister in March after the Aam Aadmi Party won the state election -- securing  92 out of  117 seats to unseat Congress.
    He won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of more than 58,000 votes.


    Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will reportedly attend Mann's wedding in Chandigarh. Party leader Raghav Chadha was pictured arriving at the wedding venue today.

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bhagwant Mann #Gurpreet Kaur #Punjab
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 09:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.