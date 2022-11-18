 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CV Ananda Bose: 10 key facts about new West Bengal Governor

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

CV Ananda Bose, who has been named the new West Bengal Governor, headed the Supreme Court Committee on the treasures of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

CV Ananda Bose describes himself as a motivational speaker, housing expert, innovator, writer and orator. (www.drcvanandabose.com)

CV Ananda Bose, a retired IAS officer, is the new West Bengal Governor. Bose, 71, takes charge from La Ganesan who had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as the vice president candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Here are 10 key facts about CV Ananda Bose

1 According to his website, he was addressed as a “man of ideas” and an “ace debater by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2. He describes himself as a motivational speaker, housing expert, innovator, writer and orator.

3. Born in Mannanam in Kerala’s Kottayam district, Bose last served as an administrator in the National Museum in Delhi before superannuating in 2011.

4. CV Ananda Bose has 350 publications, including 45 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi, consisting of novels, short stories, poems and essays under his name.