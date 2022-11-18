CV Ananda Bose: 10 key facts about new West Bengal Governor

CV Ananda Bose describes himself as a motivational speaker, housing expert, innovator, writer and orator. (www.drcvanandabose.com)

CV Ananda Bose, a retired IAS officer, is the new West Bengal Governor. Bose, 71, takes charge from La Ganesan who had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as the vice president candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Here are 10 key facts about CV Ananda Bose

1 According to his website, he was addressed as a “man of ideas” and an “ace debater by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2. He describes himself as a motivational speaker, housing expert, innovator, writer and orator.

3. Born in Mannanam in Kerala’s Kottayam district, Bose last served as an administrator in the National Museum in Delhi before superannuating in 2011.

4. CV Ananda Bose has 350 publications, including 45 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi, consisting of novels, short stories, poems and essays under his name.

5. He has actively worked in the field of affordable housing, with his concept of “affordable housing for all Indians “ reflected in the national project to provide houses for all, his website says.

6. He is the first ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

7. Bose headed the Supreme Court Committee on the treasures of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

8. In his long career as a bureaucrat, he has been the district collector of Quilon district (now Kollam) in Kerala, served as the secretary to then Kerala chief minister and as additional secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, among others.

9. He holds a PhD from BITS Pilani and a masters in English language and literature from Kerala University. He won the title of the “best speaker” at Kerala University for three straight years and topped in the debates in the IAS training academy in Mussoorie.

10. Born in a family of a freedom fighter father and a central government official mother, CV Ananda Bose is married to LS Lakshmi. The couple has a son who is pursuing acting in Los Angeles.