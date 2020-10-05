White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on October 5 that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a short post on Twitter, McEnany stressed that she had tested negative ‘consistently’ since last week - until today (October 5).

“I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close by the White House Medical Unit,” McEnany added.

McEnany spoke to reporters – without a mask – as recently as October 4. She is at least the 11th person close to US President Donald Trump to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

White House Press Sec. McEnany says she won't give “a detailed readout with timestamps of every time the president's tested" for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/jKqpseZoJC — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for the treatment of COVID-19, informed that the team of his doctors was working very hard to get him back, and he would be back soon on the campaign trail.

First Lady Melania Trump, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, was doing well too, Trump had confirmed earlier.