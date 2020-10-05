172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|white-house-press-secretary-kayleigh-mcenany-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5926561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is at least the 11th person close to US President Donald Trump to be diagnosed with COVID-19

Moneycontrol News
Image: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File
Image: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on October 5 that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a short post on Twitter, McEnany stressed that she had tested negative ‘consistently’ since last week - until today (October 5).

“I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close by the White House Medical Unit,” McEnany added.

McEnany spoke to reporters – without a mask – as recently as October 4. She is at least the 11th person close to US President Donald Trump to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for the treatment of COVID-19, informed that the team of his doctors was working very hard to get him back, and he would be back soon on the campaign trail.

First Lady Melania Trump, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, was doing well too, Trump had confirmed earlier.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 10:07 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Donald Trump #Kayleigh McEnany

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.