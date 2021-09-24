Which countries are accepting Indian vaccines for international travel?

As number of the world's vaccinated has shot up, countries have started opening their borders and easing travel restrictions, although in a calibrated manner. While the UK has retained quarantine requirements on travellers from India, there are countries that have no such restrictions. These include Turkey, Spain, Maldives, Germany, the UAE, Ireland, Switzerland, Oman and Austria. After much protest in India over UK's non-recognition of Covishield, when it is a version of Astra Zenaca's formulation, the UK issued a travel advisory including the brand among its recognised vaccines. But, the country still requires travellers from India to quarantine for 10 days because there seem to be reservations about vaccination certificates issued here.