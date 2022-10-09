English
    When Nirmala Sitharaman went vegetable shopping in Chennai | Watch

    The photographs showed Nirmala Sitharaman inspecting the vegetables and even indulging in a conversation with the vendors as locals looked on.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 09, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
    Nirmala Sitharaman visited a vegetable market in Mylapore. (Image: @nsitharamanoffc/Twitter)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman went out to a market to shop for some vegetables from a market in Chennai’s Mylapore, viral photos and videos from her outing showed.

    The photographs showed Sitharaman inspecting the vegetables and even indulging in a conversation with the vendors as locals looked on.

    “Some glimpses from Smt Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Mylapore market in Chennai,” the Finance Minister’s Office tweeted with the photos.

    “During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman’s made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables,” the tweet accompanying the video said.

    The 1:30 minute clip also showed the minister interacting with locals while she was accompanied by her security detail. She was also seen purchasing some vegetables from one of the shops.

    Locally available vegetables like turkey berry, wild yam, and black night shade were on her shopping list, according to The Hindu.

    Earlier before her shopping, the minister inaugurated the Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam, a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs. She made the vegetable market visit before she left for Delhi.
