Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

When Lord Ram showers blessings, temple will definitely be built in Ayodhya: UP CM Adityanath

Religious leader and former BJP lawmaker, Ram Vilas Vedanti, declared that Ram temple will be constructed at the spot where Lord Ram was born, before the 2019 general elections

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a function marking the birth of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Lucknow, prominent religious leader and former lawmaker of BJP, Ram Vilas Vedanti, declared that the Ram temple will be constructed at the spot where Lord Ram was born, before the 2019 general elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the stage.

Adityanath, who has made several visits to Ayodhya, said, “When Lord Ram showers his blessings on Ayodhya, the Ram Mandir (temple) will definitely be built and there should be no doubt about it. At least there shouldn't be any doubt among saints.”

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas is a body of seers who have spearheaded the campaign for a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram. According to them, Babri Masjid, which was razed by Hindu activists in 1992, stood at the spot since the 16th century. The Nyas is also linked to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an outfit affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

NDTV reported Shri Vedanti as saying, “Ram temple is an issue for every Hindu in our country. A temple will be built where Ram resides and we won't wait for any court. If the court allows it, then fine but even if it doesn't, a temple shall still be built. It is certain that the temple will be built before 2019.”
