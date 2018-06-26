When Lord Ram showers blessings, temple will definitely be built in Ayodhya: UP CM Adityanath

At a function marking the birth of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Lucknow, prominent religious leader and former lawmaker of BJP, Ram Vilas Vedanti, declared that the Ram temple will be constructed at the spot where Lord Ram was born, before the 2019 general elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the stage.

Adityanath, who has made several visits to Ayodhya, said, “When Lord Ram showers his blessings on Ayodhya, the Ram Mandir (temple) will definitely be built and there should be no doubt about it. At least there shouldn't be any doubt among saints.”

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas is a body of seers who have spearheaded the campaign for a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram. According to them, Babri Masjid, which was razed by Hindu activists in 1992, stood at the spot since the 16th century. The Nyas is also linked to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an outfit affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).