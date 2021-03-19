English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

WhatsApp must be restrained from implementing new privacy policy: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp had drawn backlash after it unveiled the fresh terms on privacy on January 4, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
WhatsApp plans to implement the new policy in May 2021 (Representative image)

WhatsApp plans to implement the new policy in May 2021 (Representative image)

Messaging application WhatsApp must be restrained from implementing new privacy policy, the central government told the Delhi High Court on March 19.

A petition moved before the court had alleged violation of the fundamental right to privacy through the new policy designed by WhatsApp.

The Centre, whose response was sought by the court on the plea, said the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 and the rules under Information Technology Act, 2000, "limit the ability of entities" such as WhatsApp to adopt privacy policies that do not align with appropriate standards of data protection, Live Law reported.

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp had drawn backlash after it unveiled the fresh terms on privacy on January 4, 2021.

Also read: Accept privacy policy by May 15: WhatsApp sends new reminders

Close

Related stories

The policy update, aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform, would allow owner Facebook and its subsidiaries "collect user data".

This sparked a global outcry and a rush of section of existing users to rivals Telegram and Signal, among others. The policy also came under the radar of the government.

Under criticism, WhatsApp decided to delay the implementation of new policy from February - as earlier planned - to May. The company has resumed sending reminders to users to accept the fresh terms before May 15.

In a blogpost this week, WhatsApp argued that the new policy update is only related to messages between users and businesses. The personal conversations, which will continue to have end-to-end encryption, would not be affected, it claimed.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi High Court #Privacy #WhatsApp #Whatsapp Privacy Policy
first published: Mar 19, 2021 03:28 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.