WhatsApp must be restrained from implementing new privacy policy: Centre tells Delhi HC

WhatsApp plans to implement the new policy in May 2021 (Representative image)

Messaging application WhatsApp must be restrained from implementing new privacy policy, the central government told the Delhi High Court on March 19.

A petition moved before the court had alleged violation of the fundamental right to privacy through the new policy designed by WhatsApp.

The Centre, whose response was sought by the court on the plea, said the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 and the rules under Information Technology Act, 2000, "limit the ability of entities" such as WhatsApp to adopt privacy policies that do not align with appropriate standards of data protection, Live Law reported.

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp had drawn backlash after it unveiled the fresh terms on privacy on January 4, 2021.

The policy update, aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform, would allow owner Facebook and its subsidiaries "collect user data".

This sparked a global outcry and a rush of section of existing users to rivals Telegram and Signal, among others. The policy also came under the radar of the government.

Under criticism, WhatsApp decided to delay the implementation of new policy from February - as earlier planned - to May. The company has resumed sending reminders to users to accept the fresh terms before May 15.

In a blogpost this week, WhatsApp argued that the new policy update is only related to messages between users and businesses. The personal conversations, which will continue to have end-to-end encryption, would not be affected, it claimed.