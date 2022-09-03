What will a revamped New Delhi Station look like? Government tweets proposed design

The government has plans to revamp the New Delhi Railway Station -- India's second-busiest junction. On Saturday, it tweeted photos of proposed modern design for the station.

The swish design features two elaborate domes with towering buildings in the background. "Marking a New Era," the Ministry of Railways said in its caption for the photos.

The New Delhi Railway Station is located two kilometres north of Connaught Place. Its revamped version will have a built-up area of 4 million square feet, including a commercial area of 980,000 square feet.

Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman of the Rail Land Development Authority, had told Moneycontrol in an interview in April that the redevelopment project aimed to declutter the area.

"There will be a 650-metre long high street along the State Entry Road, which will be pedestrian-friendly only," Dudeja had said. "Vehicles won’t be permitted there. People can walk and do shopping along the high street. It will also connect Connaught Place with New Delhi Railway Station."

The plan also proposes to connect the Airport Express Line and Yellow Line with the railway station via multi-modal transit hubs or MMTHs.

Multi-modal transit hubs connect multiple modes of transport and enable seamless transfer of passengers.

Under the redevelopment plan, two MMTHs have been planned -- one on the Paharganj side and the other on the Ajmeri Gate side.

Revamping the New Delhi Railway Station area is estimated to cost Rs 4,500 crore. The plan is under evaluation, according to an Indian Express report.