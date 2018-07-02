App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What was Roger Federer gifted after his 1st Wimbledon win? A cow

In 2003 and 2013, the reigning Wimbledon Champion was gifted cows whom he named Juliette and Desiree respectively

Switzerland's Roger Federer waves to his playing partner during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. (REUTERS)
Tennis legend and World No 2 Roger Federer was surprised to receive a cow as a gift from the organisers of Swiss Open. This was way back in 2003, when Federer, after winning his first Wimbledon title, had returned to Swiss Open. He named the cow 'Juliette'.

"Now I need to find a garage for a cow, although I have no idea what a garage looks like," he had joked at that time. To take the story further, Juliette was taken care of by a dairy farmer in Gstaad. Later on, she gave birth to a baby calf. And she was named "Edelweiss" by Federer.

In 2013, Federer was again gifted a cow as a token of appreciation for participating in the tournament by the Swiss Open organisers. This time he named the cow "Desiree".

Roger Federer, who is the reigning Wimbledon Champion, having won a record eighth title beating Celtic last year. The Wimbledon commences from June 25 this year and Roger Federer is favoured to defend his title.

When asked about his cattle, Federer said, "She's not around anymore. You're living in the past. She's long gone. I think her daughter's gone, too. So way behind."
