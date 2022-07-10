English
    'Refrain from...': What Twitter told employees after Elon Musk pulled out of merger deal

    The stage is set for a legal showdown between Twitter and the world's richest person after he backed out of a deal to acquire the social network for $44 billion.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

    Elon Musk's decision to terminate his $44 billion acquisition deal with Twitter marks the latest twist in the long-running saga that captivated the world.

    News broke on July 8 that Elon Musk's lawyers, in a filing before the Securities and Exchange Commission, said that the social network had failed to offer information on the number of spam accounts on the platform. They considered this essential to the company's performance.

    Meanwhile, Twitter said it planned to take legal action to ensure the deal is completed. Musk could be sued for a whopping breakup fee of $1 billion if he chooses to terminate the agreement.

    With both parties now considering their next steps, Twitter employees have received specific instruction to remain tight-lipped about the matter, The Verge website reported.

    In a message to the staff, Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsel, said employees should be cautious since the company is the middle of a legal matter.

    "You should refrain from Tweeting, Slacking, or sharing any commentary about the merger agreement," Edgett said.

    Edgett told Twitter staff that at present, the company will be able to share very little information with them.

    "I know this is an uncertain time, and we appreciate your patience and ongoing commitment to the important work we have underway," he added, according to The Verge.

    Meanwhile, Twitter Chairperson Brett Taylor has said the social network is committed to closing the acquisition deal on the price and terms agreed to with Musk.

    "(The company) plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," he said.
