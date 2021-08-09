MARKET NEWS

English
What steps have been taken to reduce crowds outside vaccination centres: Kerala HC to state govt

The query was posed to the state by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and JusticeShaji P Chaly during hearing of a PIL initiated by the court on its own.

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
(Representative image)

What steps have been taken to reduce overcrowding at vaccination centres, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government.

"Steps taken to reduce crowding at COVID centres should also be explained with supporting documents," the bench directed.

The PIL was initiated by the court based on news reports of crowding outside vaccination centres in the state.

The state government has been directed to submit the steps taken by it before the next date of hearing on August 11.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala High Court #vaccination
first published: Aug 9, 2021 10:27 am

