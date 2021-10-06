Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation heads for Lakhimpur Kheri after showdown with UP police

Rahul Gandhi, Charanjit Channi, and Bhupesh Baghel wait at Lucknow airport

After an intense argument with Uttar Pradesh authorities Rahul Gandhi and four other Congress leaders were allowed to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri by their personal vehicle from Lucknow airport.

Moments after arriving at Lucknow Airport on October 5, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen arguing with Uttar Pradesh police over having to travel to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri in a police vehicle. Following an intense tiff, the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi decided to sit on dharna, refusing to travel by police car “like prisoners”.

Hailing the undeterred spirit of “Gandhi’s descendants”, the Twitter handle of the Congress party said: “The UP government gives permission and then panics and imprisons him. Today at Lucknow Airport this is what is being done with Rahul Gandhi. But the BJP should remember that it is not easy to keep Gandhi's descendants imprisoned. We will wipe the farmers’ tears.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who along with two other Congress chief ministers, was granted permission to visit the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, was reportedly not allowed to leave Lucknow airport on October 5.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said that he and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel wanted to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri in their car, but the Uttar Pradesh Police had demanded they travel by police car. He is also being accompanied by party leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.



#WATCH | At Lucknow airport, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "What kind of permission I have been granted by UP Govt? These people are not letting me go out of the airport."

The Congress leader said: “We want to go in our car (to Lakhimpur Kheri) but they (police) want to take us in their vehicle. I asked them to let me go in my personnel vehicle. But they are planning something.”

He further said: “Whenever I come to Uttar Pradesh, I travel by my own car. But now they want to take me like a prisoner. I will sit here. There is no question of moving now.”

Gandhi, who is leading a five-member Congress delegation to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri, added: “What kind of permission have I been granted by the UP govt? These people are not letting me go out of the airport.”