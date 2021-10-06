MARKET NEWS

English
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation heads for Lakhimpur Kheri after showdown with UP police

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading a five-member Congress delegation to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri, had earlier in the day complained: "These people (Uttar Pradesh authorities) are not letting me go out of the airport.”

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi, Charanjit Channi, and Bhupesh Baghel wait at Lucknow airport

Rahul Gandhi, Charanjit Channi, and Bhupesh Baghel wait at Lucknow airport


After an intense argument with Uttar Pradesh authorities Rahul Gandhi and four other Congress leaders were allowed to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri by their personal vehicle from Lucknow airport.

Moments after arriving at Lucknow Airport on October 5, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen arguing with Uttar Pradesh police over having to travel to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri in a police vehicle. Following an intense tiff, the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi decided to sit on dharna, refusing to travel by police car “like prisoners”.

Hailing the undeterred spirit of “Gandhi’s descendants”, the Twitter handle of the Congress party said: “The UP government gives permission and then panics and imprisons him. Today at Lucknow Airport this is what is being done with Rahul Gandhi. But the BJP should remember that it is not easy to keep Gandhi's descendants imprisoned. We will wipe the farmers’ tears.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who along with two other Congress chief ministers, was granted permission to visit the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, was reportedly not allowed to leave Lucknow airport on October 5.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said that he and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel wanted to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri in their car, but the Uttar Pradesh Police had demanded they travel by police car. He is also being accompanied by party leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Close

The Congress leader said: “We want to go in our car (to Lakhimpur Kheri) but they (police) want to take us in their vehicle. I asked them to let me go in my personnel vehicle. But they are planning something.”

He further said: “Whenever I come to Uttar Pradesh, I travel by my own car. But now they want to take me like a prisoner. I will sit here. There is no question of moving now.”

Gandhi, who is leading a five-member Congress delegation to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri, added: “What kind of permission have I been granted by the UP govt? These people are not letting me go out of the airport.”

Violence had broken out in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 during an anti-farm law protest ahead of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union Minister of State Home Ajay Mishra. While Mishra's son Ashish and BJP supporters have been accused of running over farmers in their SUVs, the minister claims his son was not present at the spot when the incident took place leaving eight persons dead.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress party #Lakhimpur Kheri #Rahul Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Oct 6, 2021 03:47 pm

