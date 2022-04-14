What is Prime Ministers Museum, inaugurated by PM Modi; ticket prices, booking details

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (Museum of PMs) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. (Image: @KanchanGupta/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a state-of the-art museum dedicated to former prime ministers of the country today and even bought the first ticket to the “Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya”.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is located in Teen Murti Complex, Delhi and is dedicated to the contributions of all 14 past prime ministers of the country since Independence.

The museum will shed light on the leaders’ political career, their contribution to the country and will also take visitors through the country’s history including the freedom struggle. The museum also commemorates 75 years of India’s independence as a part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

PM Modi paid for his ticket digitally, as he always has like when he inaugurated the Pune metro last month, in a push for the government’s Digital India flagship programme.

The price of the museum ticket is Rs 100, if bought online, and Rs 110 in offline mode for Indians while it is Rs 750 for foreigners, news agency ANI.

Children aged between 5 to 12 years will be get a 50 per cent discount, in both online and offline modes. College and school students will get 25 per cent discount on bookings made by the institutions.

Also read: Prime Ministers' museum, inaugurated by PM Modi, has holograms, virtual reality

Officials have said, and tweeted, that irrespective of the ideologies of the prime ministers, their contribution has been showcased without any prejudice.

The museum is aimed at sensitising and educating the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers, officials have said.

Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications and interactive screens have been used to make the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya highly interactive, government officials told on Twitter.

The design of the building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices and officials say no tree was cut for the museum.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes