A source of mysterious radio signals has been found in outer space

Representational image.

An international team of researchers has discovered in space new source of recurring fast radio bursts (FRB) -- radio impulses whose length varies from a fraction of a millisecond to a few milliseconds.

Their findings have been published in peer-reviewed journal nature.

Astronomers had detected a signal from the source, called FRB 190520B, in May 2019. When they did follow-up studies, they found the source repeatedly emitting FRBs.

More observation revealed the location of the signals -- outside of a small galaxy situated 4 billion light-years away, according to the Science Alert website.

Astronomers found that between the radio bursts, weaker emissions were emanating from the source.

“This suggests that the fast radio bursts are coming from a compact persistent radio source, the nature of which is unknown,” the Science Alert report said.

This is not the first time scientists have identified the source of fast radio bursts. Before FRB 190520B, there was FRB 121102, whose source was another galaxy situated 3 billion light-years away.

The two sources are quite similar.

"The big surprise for me was realizing that the new FRB seems to be such a perfect 'twin' to an earlier discovery," Caltech astronomer Casey Law told Space.com. "Perhaps some would have preferred to say that the first such association (between an FRB and radio source) was a coincidence, because it was hard to explain. Now the second example shows that this is a real and critical part of the life of an FRB."

But certain key questions about FRBs still remain. Scientists are trying to ascertain if different sources can emit FRBs and whether they evolve with time, Space.com reported.