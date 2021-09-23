MARKET NEWS

What is AUKUS Military pact?

September 23, 2021 / 05:59 PM IST

Ahead of the QUAD Summit, Australia, the UK, and the US announced a new defence and security partnership. AUKUS, the trilateral partnership will enable Australia to purchase and deploy nuclear powered submarines in the Indo- Pacific region with help from UK and USA. The agreement seeks to curb China’s growing military assertiveness in the region. While China is not explicitly mentioned in the AUKUS announcement, observers have noted that it signals a hardening of the US position towards China to ensure strategic balance in Asia. Under AUKUS, sharing of military and critical capabilities like cyber, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies will be the key areas.

Tags: #AUKUS #Australia #MC Minis #Military pact #Quad Summit #the UK #US
