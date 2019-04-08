App
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 05:45 PM IST

What is AFSPA? Why are BJP and Congress at loggerheads over the act?

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that BJP was not against withdrawing AFSPA if situations permitted but wouldn’t stand for dilution of the act.

Bismee Taskin @MainaBismee
A debate on Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been triggered after the Congress in its manifesto declared that it would review the AFSPA Act in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The northern state has been the epicenter of national and global political agendas since independence and the 2019 General Elections is no different.

Here's what the act is all about:

What is AFSPA?

The act provides special powers to the Indian army to maintain law and order in listed regions, where they get complete immunity, can arrest people and search places without a warrant. They are also empowered with a clause that allows them to prohibit gatherings to maintain public order. Any person arrested under this act is handed over to the police officer in charge at the nearest station with a detailed account of the circumstances of detainment.

Enactment of AFSPA

The initial ordinance of the armed forces act was implemented by the British during the Quit India movement. The act further promulgated by the Central government post partition to curb insurgency and political unrest. Initially, the act was only formulated to bring accordance in the north eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The Parliament, had passed the bill on September 11, 1958. It was enacted in J&K in 1990 and has triggered a humongous socio political debate since then.

Who has the power to declare AFSPA in a particular region?

Article 355 of the Constitution, confers power to the Central Government to protect every state from internal disturbance. An official notification is issued by the Governor of the State or Union Territory on The Gazette of India under Section (3) of the AFSPA Act to declare a particular area or region as “disturbed. It is followed by the dispersion of armed forces by the Central government. Under Section 3 of the act, the usage of military forces in the region for civic aid during extreme public unrest is considered inevitable in order to preserve law and order.

What is the current issue of contention?

Congress in the manifesto said that it would review the act, if voted to power. The BJP which had already been mounting an attack on the issue of national security said that this promise would end up providing a free hand to the terrorists and affect the morale of the armed forces.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the party only seeks to review legal cover of the armed forces in terms of human rights violation pertaining to "enforced disappearance, sexual violence or torture".

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that BJP was not against withdrawing AFSPA if situations permitted but wouldn’t stand for dilution of the act.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #AFSPA #General Election 2019 #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

