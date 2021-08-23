current-affairs-trends What happens to Afghanistan’s economy under Taliban and how it impacts the world In 2010, US military officials and geologists revealed that the country was sitting on mineral deposits worth nearly $1-3 trillion, thanks to huge iron, copper, lithium, cobalt and rare-earth deposits. The country is not only among the regions richest in traditional precious metals, but also the metals needed for the emerging economy of the 21st century. But with the Taliban's takeover, the future economic prospects look bleak for Afghanistan as it continues to be one of the poorest countries in the world.