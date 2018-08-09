West Bengal govt ensures development of tribal people: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that her government has ensured all-round development of the tribal people in the state.

"Today is International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. In Bengal we are observing the day as Adivasi Dibas," she tweeted. "Our Govt has ensured all-round development of tribal people.

We are committed to the welfare of all citizens, irrespective of caste, creed, religion or community," she said. The day is observed each year to promote and protect the rights of the worlds indigenous population.