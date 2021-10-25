MARKET NEWS

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been diagnosed with malaria and admitted to old private ward at the main AIIMS.

PTI
October 25, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, sources said.

He has been diagnosed with malaria and admitted to old private ward at the main AIIMS.

"The governor was admitted at 3 pm. He has been admitted under the supervision of Dr Neeraj Nischal, additional professor in the Department of Medicine,” a source said.
Tags: #AIIMS #Current Affairs #India #Jagdeep Dhankhar #west bengal
first published: Oct 25, 2021 07:24 pm

