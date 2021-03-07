West Bengal Elections 2021 | Mamata Banerjee takes aim at PM Narendra Modi at Siliguri rally

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Image: Reuters)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is leading a “padayatra” in Siliguri to protest against the steep rise in the price of LPG cylinders said on March 7 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is peddling lies to mislead people.

She added: “I have never seen a PM who lies everywhere. He does not know anything but to lie. PM reads his speeches from teleprompter in Bengal. He writes the Bengali slogans in Gujarati.”

PM Modi is also in poll-bound West Bengal at the moment, addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Kolkata. He attacked the West Bengal administration and said: “You (Mamata) have pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, and thus the lotus is blooming. You have divided people on religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming.”

He added: “A lot has been said about me… sometimes Ravan, sometimes devil, sometimes goon… Didi, why so angry?”

Attacking the Bengal government at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, Narendra Modi said: “Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a ‘Corruption Olympics’ game can be organised. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives.”

Responding to the jibes, Mamata said: “India knows about a syndicate that is Modi and Amit Shah’s syndicate.”

She added: “Poribortan (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal. He (PM Modi) said there is no women's security in Bengal but look at Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states. Women are safe in Bengal.”

With agency inputs.